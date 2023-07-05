Will Taiwan follow EU’s proposed climate manipulation?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan officially published “Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050” in March 2022.

The blueprint aims to “promote technology R&D and innovation in key areas, guide the green transition of industry, and drive a new wave of economic growth.” At the same time, Taiwan is promoting green financing and increasing investment at various key milestones, and ensuring a reasonable transition period for the net-zero commitment.

Taiwan’s National Development Council (NDC) believes that by “creating competitive, sustainable, resilient, and secure transition strategies and governance foundations to promote economic growth, drive private investment, generate green employment, achieve energy autonomy and enhance social well-being, '2050 Net-Zero Transition' is about environmental sustainability, not only about competitiveness.”

Taiwan also believes in cooperating with the world and striving for a net-zero future together. With global temperatures expected to rise by 1.5 degrees within 20 years, 136 countries around the world have declared net-zero emissions targets. The European Union (EU) and its economic and political union of 27 countries, agreed in December 2019 that the EU should also achieve climate-neutrality by 2050.

Becoming climate-neutral means that, by 2050, EU countries will have to drastically reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and find ways of compensating for the remaining and unavoidable emissions to reach a net-zero emissions balance, much like Taiwan’s goals.

Also, much like Taiwan, the EU, through the European Council, has underlined that the transition to climate neutrality brings significant opportunities for economic growth, markets, and jobs and technological development.

In December 2020, EU leaders took a further step toward climate neutrality. As an intermediate step toward the 2050 goal, they agreed to more than halve (compared to 1990 levels) the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

As an interesting aside, it now appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin has unwittingly accelerated the EU’s green transition with his war in Ukraine, with the 27-nation bloc reducing its dependency on Russian fossil fuels and increasing its renewable energy use over the past year.

Taiwan and the EU therefore seem in sync with their 2050 net-zero emission goals. However, according to a report in the Financial Times June 24, the EU appears poised to “wade for the first time into the highly controversial debate on geo-engineering, a contested technology that involves manipulating the weather to fight climate change.”

This would involve officially recognizing a science that involves directly interfering with weather patterns to cool the earth. This science would involve controversial techniques such as “stratospheric aerosol injection,” that is, flying a vehicle around 20-25 km above the earth’s surface, shooting out micron-sized particles that reflect the sun. No such vehicles or aircraft currently exist, but that has not stopped the discussion.

Whilst the EU is allegedly set to call for international efforts to assess “the risks and uncertainties of climate interventions, including solar radiation modification” and for research into how to regulate it globally, the mere fact that these controversial techniques are up for discussion must be of concern to many global citizens.

Admittedly, these controversial techniques, among others, are being touted due to concerns that the world cannot meet its 2050 net-zero targets and, whilst some scientists are also keen to underline that weather-altering technologies should not take away from efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions overall, it is somewhat disturbing to think that in 2023 we are contemplating untested and highly controversial methods of climate control.

It is an unavoidable fact that 2050 is just under 27 years away, but surely, we have not yet reached such a turning point in the fight against carbon emissions and adopting what appears to be a highly controversial, scientifically untested or proven and potentially counter-productive strategy for addressing the climate crisis.

Taiwan may or may not reach its emissions targets, but it will not be for want of trying. Adopting unproven science and interfering, on a grand scale, with nature, would not appear to be the answer, now, or in the years to come.