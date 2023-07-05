Taiwan's membership in CPTPP would be beneficial for Indo-Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan could bring more vitality, productivity, and inclusiveness to the region, if it could join more regional economic organizations, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Wilson Center Director Mark Green said recently.

Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations (OTN) on Tuesday (July 4) clarified media reports that claimed the think tank head said Taiwan’s chances of joining CPTPP were slim, CNA reported. However, he was responding to Taiwan's membership in the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the predecessor to CPTPP.

CPTPP member countries are currently in the final stages of processing the application for the U.K.’s accession and have not made a decision regarding other applicant countries, including Taiwan. However, members have welcomed countries that meet the rules and market access standards set by the organization, OTN pointed out.

The office emphasized that Taiwan's high-standard economic and trade system is widely recognized worldwide. Taiwan has also complied with international commitments, it added.

Having been a member of the World Trade Organization for 22 years, Taiwan has not faced any dispute settlement cases and has signed 32 investment or trade agreements with no dispute arbitration cases so far, the office said.

In addition to the CPTPP, Taiwan is currently in negotiations on bilateral trade agreements with the U.S. and Canada.