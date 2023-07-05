White Sox recall top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A, confident he'll perform better this time

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox recalled top prospect Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, confident the Cuban outfielder will perform better than he did at the start of the season.

The 24-year-old rookie made the opening day roster, only to get sent down after struggling. He hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors.

Colás had been excelling at Charlotte, with a .293 average, nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 48 games. He was on a tear with an eight-game hitting streak, going 13 of 33 with six homers in that stretch.

General manager Rick Hahn said it wasn't just the production. His work ethic also impressed the organization.

“His pregame prep, his preparing for the pitchers, really just having a purposeful workday that has put him in a better position to succeed both offensively and defensively has been what has really stood out the most,” Hahn said. “It's translated to him doing more damage at the plate recently and also make some better swing decisions. Hopefully, that translates here over the next several games as we lead up to the break.”

The White Sox signed Colás in January 2022. He excelled in the minors last season and showed enough in spring training to open this year with the major league club. Manager Pedro Grifol said Colás will play just about every day.

“When we sent him down, we sent him down with a specific plan,” Grifol said. “He’s gotta improve as a baserunner, he’s gotta improve in the outfield, throwing to the right bases. Not that he’s not going to make mistakes here now because he’s still developing, but all the reports that we got were positive in those aspects. And swinging the bat, we need him to control the strike zone a little better.”

The White Sox optioned outfielder Clint Frazier to Charlotte. Frazier is batting .197 in 33 games with Chicago after signing on April 28.

