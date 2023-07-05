Alexa
Gilbert pitches five-hit gem, Ford, Pollock homer in Mariners' 6-0 win over Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2023/07/05 09:07
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during ...
The pitch eludes San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 4...
San Francisco Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt (6) prepares to tag out Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jarred Kelenic (10) on a steal attempt du...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez (44) beats out an infield hit as San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) takes the late relay durin...
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) is presented with a celebratory trident by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Gian...
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jarred Kelenic (10) sits on the dirt after being thrown out stealing during the first inning of a baseball game aga...
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn delivers to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 20...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Ju...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert watches a throw to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, J...
San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson leaps in vain for a double off the wall by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, foreground, during the fir...
Seattle Mariners celebrate a win over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) and catcher Tom Murphy celebrate Gilbert's five-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in a base...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, ...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert reacts after getting the final out in his five-hitter against the San Francisco Giants in a baseball g...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, ...
Keith and Noel Gilbert pose for photos with their son, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, after the Mariners' 6-0 victory over the San F...
Seattle Mariners celebrate a victory over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Camer...
Fans sport patriotic symbols a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Gilbert felt the need to apologize for his awkward dance moves, though he sure looked plenty graceful for a big guy — and nobody would have cared otherwise after his masterpiece on the mound.

Seattle's 6-foot-6 right-hander had never before let loose shuffling around in the Mariners' postgame winning circle in what has become ritual for the finishing pitcher and his fielders after the final out.

“It was pretty cool, I always wanted to do the dance but I kind of embarrassed myself,” Gilbert said post beer shower as proud parents Keith and Noel waited to congratulate him. “... First time, hopefully it didn't look too bad. I'll take it.”

Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance and AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot as the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 on Tuesday for their fourth straight win.

After striking out Mike Yastrzemski swinging to end the 2-hour, 20-minute Fourth of July matinee, the 26-year-old Gilbert clapped his hand into his glove and quickly went to embrace catcher Tom Murphy.

Julio Rodríguez contributed an RBI single and doubled as the Seattle offense did plenty to back right-hander Gilbert (6-5) in his winning effort facing the Giants for the first time in his career. Seattle's four-game winning streak matches its season best with the other four-game unbeaten run coming in a sweep of Oakland from May 22-25.

Gilbert didn't walk a batter in the 105-pitch masterpiece for Seattle's seventh shutout, while the Mariners outhit the Giants 13-5.

After the eighth inning, Gilbert wouldn't make eye contact with manager Scott Servais as he went to wait in the tunnel and just gave him a fist pump that all was fine to keep going. Meanwhile, his teammates began chanting from the dugout, “Logan! Logan! Logan!”

“I'm like, ‘Yeah, Logan’s going back out, guys,'” Servais said.

On his 31st birthday, Ford — “our version of Babe Ruth,” Servais said — connected for his seventh home run in the third and also doubled twice, singled and scored a run on a wild pitch by rookie right-hander Keaton Winn (0-2) in the second. The Giants lost their fourth straight game. They drew a July 4 crowd of 37,395 after a sellout for fireworks night in a 6-5 defeat Friday.

San Francisco was dealt its eighth shutout and sixth at home.

Winn had been solid in three relief appearances and one start since his June 18 callup, then gave up three runs on six hits over four innings in his second career start.

SHUTOUT TIME

Gilbert's shutout was the first for a Mariners pitcher since lefty Yusei Kikuchi on Aug. 18, 2019, at Toronto. At 26 years, 60 days old, Gilbert also became the youngest to do so for Seattle since Taijuan Walker at 24 years, 31 days, on Sept. 13, 2016, on the road against the Angels.

ALL-STAR ADDS Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby were added to the AL roster for the All-Star game in Seattle next week.

“It's real special,” Servais said of them representing at home.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France was a late scratch with Jarred Kelenic replacing him batting third. France missed his second straight game and had been dealing with soreness from a collision Sunday with Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes. ... RHP Bryce Miller, placed on the injured list Monday with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, is “not going to pitch for a while,” according to Servais, and for now will be limited to light catch.

Giants: LHP Scott Alexander was reinstated from the 15-day injured list from a hamstring injury and OF Bryce Johnson optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. ... Manager Gabe Kapler wanted OF Michael Conforto to have one more day at designated hitter before he returns to playing the outfield after he returned to the lineup Monday from dealing with left hamstring tightness from a tough catch and throw in Toronto last Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Seattle hadn't named a starter for Wednesday's series finale after Miller's injury while RHP Alex Cobb (5-2) starts for San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports