Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer

By Associated Press
2023/07/04 22:05
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis champio...
Kate, Princess of Wales, center, arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4,...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, attends a tennis match betweeen Katie Boulter against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championship...
Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, and his wife Mirka Federer, right, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4...
Britain's Kate, rear left, Princess of Wales, attends a tennis match betweeen Katie Boulter against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon tennis c...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives at the grounds of Wimbledon on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 20...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands in the royal box with tennis champion Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, on day two of the Wimbledon te...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands in the royal box with tennis champion Roger Federer and his wife Mirka, on day two of the Wimbledon te...
Kate, Princess of Wales, center, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court next to Chairman of the AELTC Ian Hewitt, left, on day two of the Wimbledon ten...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales talks to Mirka Federer, wife of Roger Federer, left, in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon te...
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis champio...
Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, is applauded at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis...

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, had the best seat in the house Tuesday on Centre Court at Wimbledon — in the front row of the Royal Box and right next to Roger Federer.

The future queen, wearing a mint green blazer, made her way down to her seat only moments before Federer was feted ahead of the opening match on Day 2 of the grass-court tournament.

Federer, an eight-time champion at the All England Club, sat between the princess and his wife, Mirka.

The first match on a wet second day of Wimbledon — with the retractable roof closed — featured Elena Rybakina against American opponent Shelby Rogers. As is tradition at the most traditional of all tennis tournaments, Rybakina opened play on Tuesday as the defending women's champion.

Kate has been somewhat of a regular visitor to Wimbledon since marrying Prince William. The late Queen Elizabeth II, William's grandmother, made only a handful of trips to the All England Club during her 70-year reign. Her last appearance in the Royal Box was in 2010.

King Charles III has taken his seat in the Royal Box at times but not since taking over as monarch from his mother. Elizabeth died last September and Charles had his coronation in May.

