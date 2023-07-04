Alexa
Search underway for 3 Vietnamese nationals missing off central Taiwan coast

4 fall into ocean near Taichung's Gaomei Wetland, 3 still missing

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/04 20:59
Taichung's Gaomei Wetland. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Authorities are searching for three missing Vietnamese nationals who fell into the sea at Cape Pear in Taichung's Gaomei Wetland on Tuesday afternoon (July 4).

Taichung port firefighters were alerted to the accident at around 4.15 p.m., and said that four people fell into the sea, but one returned to safety by themselves per CNA.

After authorities were alerted to the missing individuals, the coast guard, firefighters, and the National Airborne Service Corps were dispatched to the scene.

The three missing persons have not been found, and a search is ongoing.
Seach and rescue
Taichung
Gaomei Wetlang
Cape Pearl
Coast Guard

