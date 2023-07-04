Taipei's 'mango brigade' works into July as warm climate brings heavy yield

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City has dispatched a mango brigade to remove the abundance of hanging fruit lining the city’s streets before it falls and hits cars or pedestrians.

The brigade is dispatched annually, and usually has its work completed removing the fruit by the end of May per CNA. However, the city said that this year the changing climate has led to a particularly heavy mango yield, and the threshing operation is now expected to be completed on Thursday (July 6).

Taipei’s public works department said on Tuesday (July 4) that the fruit is not ripe and should not be eaten. Taipei’s parks office said that some residents had been seen collecting the falling mangos in Xinyi District, and also warned against this.

The parks office also warned residents not to try harvesting the mangos themselves due to safety concerns, and said the public should stay clear of the threshers while they are working.

More than just street mangos, Taiwan has an abundance of different varieties of the tropical fruit, and each person is estimated to eat 21 each per year on average.