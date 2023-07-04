DPP's Lai still frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race, KMT languishes in 3rd

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) continues to enjoy a healthy lead in Taiwan's presidential race.

Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has fallen even further in the polls, failing to shake off the third-place position behind Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) who remains in second.

According to a My Formosa poll released on Monday night (July 3), DPP candidate Lai’s support increased slightly, up 0.5 points to 35.9%. Minor party candidate Ko of the TPP saw his support jump 3.1 points to 28.6%, marking the fourth month running that Ko’s support has increased in the same poll.

Meanwhile, KMT candidate Hou’s support has fallen 5.5 points to 17.1%, the worst result Hou has posted since My Formosa began polling for the 2024 presidential election in June 2022.



(Taiwan News, Jono Thomson image)

Since last month, Ko appears to have been slowly draining support from both major party candidates, who, while maintaining their respective positions in the race, have both seen support drop as Ko’s increased.

My Formosa also surveyed public satisfaction with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), which showed an approximate 50/50 split, slightly in favor of the positive response. 49.3% said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance (down 0.7% compared to the start of the year), while 48.1% said they were dissatisfied with Tsai’s performance.



Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing was used to poll 1070 respondents, producing a result with a sampling error of ±3.0%.

Taiwan's presidential election is set to be held in January 2024.