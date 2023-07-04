Sports Sponsorship Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Our research study on the global Sports Sponsorship market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Sports Sponsorship market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global sports sponsorship market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global sports sponsorship market is forecast to grow to US$ 109.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In sports, sponsorship is common at all levels. For instance, athletes may receive substantial sums of money for branded equipment or specific apparel, or school teams may have a sponsored squad. Sports sponsorships can be recognized in several ways, including as the brand emblem that is printed on the uniform of a sports team.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

There is sponsorship at every level of a sport. School teams may have sponsored teams, and outstanding athletes may be compensated handsomely to use branded gear or specific clothing. The growing interest of people in sports is expected to drive the growth of the global sports sponsorship market during the study period. Apart from that, the fact that both sides profit from the arrangement will fuel the growth of the global sports sponsorship market.

Sports sponsorship allows sports organizations to manage the event efficiently. Through sports sponsorship, athletes and sports event organizers can pay more attention to training and preparation than sponsorship. Thus, it will drive the demand for sports sponsorship during the study period.

The benefits of sports sponsorships, such as raising awareness of the company or brand, tax rebates, efficient advertisement of products and services, attractive rewards, media exposure, and growth in revenue or sales, will accelerate the growth of the global sports sponsorship market during the study period. In addition to that, the rising trend of e-sports will be opportunistic for the sports sponsorship market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for sports sponsorship recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The growth of the market was impeded by the stringent government regulations to curb the virus’s spread. The COVID-19 infection spread abruptly, wreaking havoc over almost every industry vertical. Social distancing, regular use of masks, etc., could be difficult in sports events. As a result, various sports events were either postponed or cancelled. Thus, it hampered the growth of the sports sponsorship market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sports sponsorship market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rising trend of e-sports in the region. It is due to the rising trend of sports sponsorship in the region. For instance, Tata replaced Vivo as the IPL’s title sponsor in January 2022. Apart from that, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and the Tata company have also inked a partnership deal for the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons’ title sponsorship. Thus, the growing interest of leading companies in sports sponsorship is expected to fuel the growth of this regional market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Adidas

• Nike, Inc

• PepsiCo

• Rolex

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Tata

• Jio

• Puma

• Samsung

• Castrol

• Intel

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global sports sponsorship market segmentation focuses on Sponsorship, Application, Sports Type, and Region.

By Sponsorship Type Outlook

• Signage

• Digital Activation

• Club and Venue Activation

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Competition Sponsorship

• Training Sponsorship

• Others

By Sports Type Outlook

• Basketball

• Cricket

• Volleyball

• Football

• Baseball

• Tennis

• Hockey

• E-sports

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

