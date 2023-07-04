Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030 | (CAGR) of 28.2%

Our research study on the global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market size was US$ 27.3 billion in 2021. The global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market is forecast to grow to US$ 299.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

EVSE find application in charging electric vehicles across various locations, including homes, highways, parks, corporate offices, bus depots, hotels, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing electric vehicle industry will primarily drive the growth of the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing transportation industry is expected to benefit the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market during the forecast period. Various public transport agencies, such as the Warsaw Public Transport Authority, Göteborg Energi, etc., are emphasizing developing efficient growth strategies. Thus, it will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market during the study period.

Rising funding by government agencies for the improvement of EV charging infrastructure will contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market during the forecast period. For instance, the Automotive Research Association of India unveiled its plan to install nearly 200 EV charging stations across the country.

Growing fuel prices and increasing regulations mandating the sales of electric vehicles will benefit the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market has significant potential in the coming years due to the growing automotive industry in the region. The presence of a large number of EV manufacturers is expected to benefit the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market during the forecast period. Apart from that, China holds the largest share in the EV industry, which will contribute to the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market growth.

Growing technological advancements and rising investments by government bodies will benefit the market. Apart from that, the governments in India, China, Japan, and South Korea have introduced various regulations aimed at increasing the use of electric vehicles. Thus, it will drive the scope of the electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Abb Ltd

• Chargepoint Holdings, Inc

• Delta Electronics, Inc

• BP Chargemaster

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric

• Tesla

• Webasto Group

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market segmentation focuses on Power, Product, Charging Station, Application, and Region.

By Power Type Outlook

• AC Power

• DC Power

By Product Outlook

• Portable Charger

• EV Charging Kiosk

• Onboard Charging Station

• Others

By Charging Station Type Outlook

• Normal Charging

• Super Charging

• Inductive Charging

By Application Outlook

• Commercial

o Destination Charging Station

o Highway Charging Station

o Bus Charging Station

o Fleet Charging Station

o Others

• Residential

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

