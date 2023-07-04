External Enterprise Storage Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Key Players, and Forecast 2031

The Global External Enterprise Storage report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global External Enterprise Storage Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. External enterprise storage serves as a centralised repository for corporate data and performs common data security, management, and sharing tasks. Enterprise storage systems are scalable for workloads of hundreds of terabytes to petabytes without considerable cone or subsystem building since businesses handle the enormous workload of business-complex information. Unlimited connectivity and compatibility for many platforms are other critical components of an enterprise storage solution. The rising adoption of cloud-based storage, hybrid storage and growing volume of data as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is contributing to the growth of the Global External Enterprise Storage Market. For instance, according to Statista – In 2021, the global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 85 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 262 billion in 2027.

Moreover, the increasing rate of data generation across enterprises is also driving the market space. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed globally was estimated at 64.2 Zettabytes and this number is projected to cross 180 Zettabytes by 2025. Also, the proliferation of AI and ML technologies and increasing investment in data centers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, concern over data security and privacy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global External Enterprise Storage Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing investment in data center infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising adoption of external storage services and increasing penetration of leading market players, coupled with the rising emergence of data centers in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Nfina Technologies Inc.

Nimbus Data Inc.

Pure Storage Inc.

Seagate Technology LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, Dell Technologies introduced its new offering in enterprise storage space, named EMC PowerStore arrays.

This new storage solution from Dell is seven times faster and has three times lower latency than previous generation Dell EMC midrange storage arrays.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Storage

Police Optical Storage

Solid-state Storage

Flash Memory Devices

Smart Cloud Devices

External Hard Drives

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-Use Industries

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & IT

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

