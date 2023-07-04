Hyperlocal Services Market Giants Spending is going to Boom | Housekeep Limited, Instacart

The Global Hyperlocal Services report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global Hyperlocal Services Market is valued at approximately USD 1970.08 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hyperlocal Services are a type of service that is offered within a limited geographic area in which sellers deliver products and services in minimum time period. Hyperlocal services comprised of delivery of products and services including utility and logistics services and delivery of products such as groceries. Food etc. The increasing smartphone penetration and growing expansion of e-commerce industry as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.
The increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet services is contributing to the growth of the Global Hyperlocal Services Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Smartphones segment is estimated at USD 450 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 2.87% in the 2022-2027 period to grow to USD 518.4 billion by end of 2027.
Moreover, as per Statista – in 2021, global retail e-commerce sales were estimated at USD 5.2 trillion, and this figure is projected to grow by 56 percent over the coming period to grow to USD 8.1 trillion by 2026. Also, growing urbanization in developing regions and increasing trend of business digitalization would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, increasing competition and additional fees charged by hyperlocal Marketplaces stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Hyperlocal Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing penetration of high-speed internet services and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising digitization across the industries and increasing adoption of smartphones coupled with rising emergence of hyper delivery platforms in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
AskforTask Inc.
Delivery Hero Se
Grofers India Private Limited
Housekeep Limited
Instacart
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.,
Uber Technologies
Angi Inc
Urban Company
Zomato Limited
Recent Developments in the Market:
In July 2020, Walmart backed Flipkart announced the launch of its hyperlocal delivery services in India. Initially, this service would be rolled out in Bangaluru and later out would be extended to other cities of the country.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Nature
Goods Delivery
Utility Services
By Type
Food Ordering
Grocery Ordering
Home Utility Service
Logistic Service Providers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
