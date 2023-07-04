Hyperscale Data Center Market Size Analysis 2023 Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Our research study on the global Hyperscale Data Center market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Hyperscale Data Center market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global hyperscale data center market size was US$ 35.1 billion in 2021. The global hyperscale data center market is forecast to grow to US$ 191.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, owing to the growing demand for cloud service from small, medium, and large-segment enterprises in the region. In addition, North America is holding the largest share in the hyperscale data center market, owing to the rising usage of cloud-based computing in the region. Apart from that, fast-expanding digitalization is forecast to bolster the market growth during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The adoption of hyperscale data centers offers various benefits to the users. It primarily decreases the total cost of ownership because of optimal hardware infrastructure utilization. Apart from that, the low cost and great performance of hyperscale data centers will also contribute to the market growth during the study period.

All firms try to increase their overall energy efficiency, which is a fundamental factor driving the hyperscale data center market. Companies look for data centers that consume the least amount of energy and have the least negative environmental effects. The need for energy-efficient hyperscale data centers is growing as a result of the pressure to reduce electricity costs. High-density blade servers and storage systems in data centers offer more compute power per watt of energy used. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Intel Corporation

• Nlyte Software

• Sandisk Corporation

• Avago Technologies

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard

• Ericsson

• Cavium, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global hyperscale data center market segmentation focuses on Component, End-User, Data Center, Industry, and Region.

By Component

• Solution

o Server

o Storage

o Networking

o Software

• Service

o Consulting

o Installation and deployment

o Maintenance and support

By End-User

• Cloud providers

• Colocation providers

• Enterprises

By Data Center Size

• Small and medium-sized data centers

• Large data centers

By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and telecom

• Retail

• Research and academics

• Government and defense

• Media and entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

