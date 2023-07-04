Intent-Based Networking Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | A10 Networks Inc., Cerium Networks

The Global Intent-Based Networking report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. Intent-Based Networking (IBN) is a type of network administration that uses machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and network orchestration to automate administrative operations throughout a network. IBN aims to simplify the process of developing, managing, and enforcing network policies as well as the human labour involved in conventional configuration management. The increasing expansion of AI and ML technologies and growing investment towards process automation are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6925

The rising expansion of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is contributing towards the growth of the Global Intent-Based Networking Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the global artificial intelligence (AI) software market was valued at USD 14.69 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 70.94 billion by 2023, and a further USD 126 billion by 2025.

Also, growing automation across industries and rising advancements in networking technologies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) solutions and services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Intent-Based Networking (IBN) Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing automation across different industries in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising industrialization and increasing automation across the manufacturing, Telecom and Banking & financial services industries in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

A10 Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Cerium Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Indeni Ltd Veriflow Systems

Anuta Networks

Apstra Inc.

Pluribus Networks

Forward Networks

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6925

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Finland based Nokia Corporation launched intent-based solution. Moreover, with this new solution Operators would be able to build-integrate-operate software-defined access.

In May 2021, Juniper Networks unveiled version 4.0 of Apstra software, the intent-based networking solution it acquired in early 2021. This new software is designed to enable organizations to minimize the time and costs associated with deploying and managing traditionally complex data centre networks.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Software

Services

Networking Hardware

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6925

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6925

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com

Insulin Syringes Market

Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market

Broadcast Equipment Market

Blockchain Technology Market