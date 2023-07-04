IoT Monetization Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | PTC Inc., IBM Corp.

The Global IoT Monetization report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global IoT Monetization Market is valued at approximately USD 289.76 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 52.98% over the forecast period 2022-2029. IoT Monetization refers to a process that genres revenue from IoT-enabled products and services by securing the IoT data and through generation of the data from IoT connected devices. Moreover, business organizations are investing in data that enables them to better understand their customers and increase their marketing effectiveness. The increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and growing penetration of smartphones & connected devices as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6924

The increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity is contributing to the growth of the Global IoT Monetization Market. For instance, in September 2022, the U.S. department of agriculture (USDA) announced loans and grants worth USD 502 million to provide high-speed internet service for rural and remote areas across the states of Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Moreover, the rising growth of IoT connected devices is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, according to Statista – the total number of IoT connected devices globally was estimated at 9.7 billion in 2020 and the number of devices is projected to grow to 29 billion in 2030. Also, growing emergence of smart cities and rising investments in the IoT monetization market would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of common IoT standards across platforms and rising concern over data security and privacy stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global IoT Monetization Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing deployment of IoT devices across the industries coupled with growing investment in high-speed internet connectivity in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of smartphone and IoT-connected devices, coupled with growing digitization across different industries and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

PTC Inc. (US)

IBM Corp. (U.S.)

Intel Corp. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric Co. (U.S.)

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6924

Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Amdocs Ltd. (U.S.)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Finland based Nokia Corporation announced the launch of its new Software as a service (SaaS) solution named AVA Charging for communication service providers & enterprises. This new solution would enable companies to fast monetization of 5G and IoT technologies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Building & Home Automation

Agriculture

Energy

Consumer Electronics

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6924

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6924 About Report Ocean: We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations. Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com

Blockchain Market

Bancassurance Market

IP Telephony Market

Intelligent Evacuation System Market