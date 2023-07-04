IP Geo-Location Services Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Pitney Bowes Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc.

The Global IP Geo-Location Services report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global IP Geo-Location Services Market is valued at approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. IP Geo-Location Services or IP-based Geolocation services refers to the mapping of an IP address to the real-world location of connected devices such as Smartphones, Computers, Laptops, etc.. With the help Geo-Location mapping, it is possible to identify the nation, area, city, latitude, longitude other details of the device. Moreover, this information is used by business organizations and public authorities for offering localized web content, fraud detection, and management of digital rights among others. Furthermore, based on the IP addresses companies can run user-focused marketing campaigns to promote their products & services. The key factors driving the market are increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for location-based intelligence as well as rising application of targeted advertising.

The surge in smartphone penetration in developing regions owing to affordable internet and growth in the young population is contributing to the growth of the Global IP Geo-Location Services Market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – as of 2021, India has around 502.2 million smartphone users. Moreover, during the first quarter of FY2021 India’s smartphone shipments increased by more than 23% to 38 million devices.

Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the Indian Smartphones segment is estimated at USD 37.82 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 7.91% (CAGR 2022-2027) to reach USD 55.34 billion by 2027. Also, surge in digital marketing spending and increasing investment in network infrastructure would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, increasing emergence of virtual private network (VPN) services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global IP Geo-Location Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and the availability of high-speed internet infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of smartphones in countries such as China, and India & increasing penetration of leading market players in the APAC region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack)

BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd.

Digital Element Inc.

Geobytes Inc.

Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com)

KickFire Inc.

MaxMind, Inc.

Neustar, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, California, USA based Whois API, Inc. announced the launch of its new IP Geolocation API and IP Geolocation Database.

Moreover, this new platform facilitates users to identify the location of website visitors’ IP addresses and provides insights relating to the latitude and longitude, time zone, country, city, and ZIP code.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By API Package

Basic API Packages

Core API Package

Extended IP Geolocation API

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Localize Web Content

Fraud Detection

Target Advertisement

Digital Rights Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

