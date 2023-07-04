Data Fabric Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Data Fabric market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Data Fabric market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global data fabric market size was US$ 1,251.2 million in 2021. The global data fabric market is forecast to grow to US$ 10,151.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A framework for managing mixed data is called data fabric. Data fabric successfully mixes both current and past data. It is a software-enabled strategy that enables enterprises to link significant storage resources with data management, including on-premises and cloud storage.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is forecast to dominate the data fabric market due to the rising IT spending capability of the developing countries like India, China, Japan, etc. Further, the rising deployment of advanced technologies is expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific data fabric market forward during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The volume and diversity of business data generated by the proliferation of connected devices have expanded correspondingly. For instance, sensors and cameras are used to track location and continuously monitor space. As a result, organizations now have a much greater need to get valuable insights from the collected data, which in turn is driving the use of data analytics across businesses.

Data fabric is frequently used as an addition to the analytics framework, which is in charge of managing and integrating data from various sources in a single environment. As a result, during the projected period, the use of big data analytics will grow significantly.

Big data solutions that curate data and offer immediate access to information are preferred by businesses. Data accessibility has replaced the necessity for big data platforms with quick data accessibility architectures like data fabric. Moreover, the market is expected to experience potential opportunities because data fabric offers a comprehensive strategy to handle data safely. As a result, it will boost the growth of the data fabric market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Denodo Technologies

• Global IDs Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• International Business Machines Corporation

• NetApp, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Software AG

• Splunk Inc.

• Talend S.A.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

By Deployment Outlook

• On-Premises

• Cloud

By Type Outlook

• Disk-based Data Fabric

• In-memory Data Fabric

By Enterprise Size Outlook

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical Outlook

• BFSI

• Telecommunications & IT

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Energy & Utilities

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

