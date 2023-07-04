Automotive Transparent Antenna Market Growth, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Automotive Transparent Antenna market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive Transparent Antenna market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive transparent antenna market size was US$ 261.7 million in 2021. The global automotive transparent antenna market is forecast to grow to US$ 471.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The increasing use of nanotechnology is projected to spur market expansion. Transparent vehicle antennas are becoming more and more popular as a result of the usage of nanocarbon, metallic nanowires, and others. Apart from that, the wide applications of automotive transparent antenna in the passenger car sector will benefit the market during the forecast period. Growing disposable income and increasing demand for hybrid vehicles will also contribute to the growth of the automotive transparent antenna market during the study period.

Along with these factors, the market is anticipated to grow over the projected period due to the increasing demand for vehicle safety features such as automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic warning, and others.

Emerging economies such as India, China are putting effort into the expansion of the automotive industry. As a result, it will benefit the automotive transparent antenna market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles in the region, North America currently holds the top spot in the global automotive transparent antenna market in terms of revenue. The market will also expand as a result of expanding technological developments and the existence of significant market players in the area. Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific automotive transparent antenna market will record potential growth due to favourable government rules aimed at increasing the adoption of hybrid vehicles. In addition, other factors like growing disposable income and the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers in the region are forecast to accelerate the growth of the automotive transparent antenna market during the study period.

Leading Players

• TE Connectivity

• Meta Materials, Inc.

• Venti Group

• Eastman Kodak Company

• Pulse Electronics

• AGC

• Panasonic

• DNP Group

• TDK

• Teijin Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive transparent antenna market segmentation focuses on transparent conductive oxides, frequency, component, end-user, and region.

By Material Type Outlook

• Transparent Conductive Oxides

• Nanowire

• Conductive Polymer

• Nano Carbon

By Frequency Type Outlook

• High frequency

• Very-high frequency

• Ultra-high frequency

By Component Outlook

• Transceivers

• ECU

• Other components

By End User Outlook

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

