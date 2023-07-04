Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei City mayor to visit Singapore

Meetings during July 5-8 focused on urban development

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/04 17:14
Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (front, center) at a KMT event Sunday. 

Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (front, center) at a KMT event Sunday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) will spend two and a half days in Singapore to visit four government departments, reports said Friday (July 4).

The trip was his first to the Southeast Asian nation since assuming office last December. Chiang will be accompanied by transportation, environment, urban development, information, and international affairs officials as well as by members of the Taipei City Council from several parties, the Liberty Times reported.

On his first day, Wednesday (July 5), Chiang is scheduled to visit the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. Talks at the Urban Redevelopment Agency and the Housing and Development Board with a tour of public housing are planned for Thursday (July 6), followed by a news conference.

The mayor and his delegation will meet with the Land Transport Authority on Friday (July 7) before returning home on a flight early Saturday (July 8).

While Singapore does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the two countries are generally considered close, with military personnel from the Southeast Asian country undergoing training in Taiwan.
Chiang Wan-an
Singapore
Taipei City
city diplomacy
urban development

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's ruling party fined NT$900,000 for sexual harassment
Taiwan's ruling party fined NT$900,000 for sexual harassment
2023/06/26 17:52
Gravel truck loses control, crashes through New Taipei residence
Gravel truck loses control, crashes through New Taipei residence
2023/06/26 13:58
North Taiwan battered by heavy thunderstorms
North Taiwan battered by heavy thunderstorms
2023/06/23 20:40
New Taipei City man arrested for running gun modification factory
New Taipei City man arrested for running gun modification factory
2023/06/22 16:28
Taipei MRT under fire for removing seats from trains
Taipei MRT under fire for removing seats from trains
2023/06/21 15:20