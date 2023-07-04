Taipei City mayor to visit Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) will spend two and a half days in Singapore to visit four government departments, reports said Friday (July 4).

The trip was his first to the Southeast Asian nation since assuming office last December. Chiang will be accompanied by transportation, environment, urban development, information, and international affairs officials as well as by members of the Taipei City Council from several parties, the Liberty Times reported.

On his first day, Wednesday (July 5), Chiang is scheduled to visit the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment. Talks at the Urban Redevelopment Agency and the Housing and Development Board with a tour of public housing are planned for Thursday (July 6), followed by a news conference.

The mayor and his delegation will meet with the Land Transport Authority on Friday (July 7) before returning home on a flight early Saturday (July 8).

While Singapore does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the two countries are generally considered close, with military personnel from the Southeast Asian country undergoing training in Taiwan.