Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Yellen, China's ambassador held 'frank and productive' discussion - US

By REUTERS
2023/07/04 19:00
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international fina...

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international fina... (AP photo)

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China's ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen's scheduled visit to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Yellen and Xie held a "frank and productive discussion" that covered global and bilateral issues, the statement said.

Xie expressed China's concerns on economic and trade issues and asked the United States to take action to resolve them, according state media broadcaster CCTV.

He also expressed hope that the United States and China will eliminate interference while strengthening dialogue, CCTV said.