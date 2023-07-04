Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest NT$7.78 billion in 2 Vietnam factories

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Foxconn will invest around US$250 million (NT$7.78 billion) to build two new factories in northern Vietnam.

The facilities will be built at an industrial park in Quang Ninh province, the Nikkei cited local officials as saying. “After 16 years of development and investment in Vietnam, we’ve chosen Quang Ninh,” said Chau Nghia Van, an executive for Foxconn’s Vietnam operations, at a ceremony to allow the investment registration certificate, per the Nikkei.

One of the factories will be a US$200 million facility that will make electric vehicle charging equipment and other electronic components, which is slated to be finished in January 2025 and will have around 1,200 employees, according to the Nikkei.

The other facility will be a US$46 million factory that will manufacture electronics and telecommunication components, with production set to start in October 2024, according to Reuters. It is expected to employ over 700 people, the Nikkei said.

The new factories will bring Foxconn’s total Vietnam investments to around US$3 billion since it first facility there, Reuters said.

Northern Vietnam has started to bring in more investments from large contract electronics makers eager to reduce their exposure in China, the Nikkei noted. Taiwanese manufacturer Pegatron is investing in Haiphong, while Taiwan’s Quanta Computer has said it intends to build a plant in Nam Dinh province, according to the Nikkei.