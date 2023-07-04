Photo of the Day: Winnie the Pooh cloud spotted over north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cloud strongly resembling Winnie the Pooh that was spotted over the skies of Keelung City has gone viral this week.

In recent days, there have been many cumulus clouds seen over Keelung. A member of the Facebook group Keelung People recently posted a photo of a cloud that bore a resemblance to Pooh, complete with a neckless head, ears, nose, chubby body, and stubby arms and feet, reported TTV News on Tuesday (July 4).



As the skies turned a pinkish orange and huge cumulous clouds formed, residents began to see the pigmentation and outline of the famous bear start to take shape. Some even believed it even appeared as though a seated Pooh was holding a pot of honey and the red hew of the clouds signified his red T-shirt.

Other residents believe the clouds resembled other creatures such as a rabbit, cat, or dog.



Chen I (陳誼), a technical assistant at the Keelung Weather Station, was cited by FTV News as saying that, judging from the shape and height of the cloud, it was likely a cumulous cloud, a relatively common type of cloud that can occur throughout the year.

According to Chen, cumulus clouds can develop to a considerable height. During summer, cumulus clouds can give rise to afternoon showers or thunderstorms, said Chen.



Displaying images or wording that compares Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) to Pooh is an act of defiance for people in Taiwan, as all images and even films about the cuddly bear are strictly banned in China. The rotund Xi has been compared to the chubby Pooh, and such comparisons in the communist country are strictly forbidden.