Weight Loss and Obesity Market Forecast to Experience Exponential Growth by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Weight Loss and Obesity Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

A condition known as obesity involves having too much body fat. Obesity is more than simply a visual issue. It’s a medical condition that raises the chance of several conditions and illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and some malignancies. The rising prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases and growing geriatric population base are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising prevalence of obesity worldwide is contributing towards the growth of the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Market. For instance – as per World Obesity Federation estimates -in 2020 globally the total number of adults affected by obesity was estimated at 770 million and this figure is anticipated to reach 1000 million by 2030. Furthermore, increasing number of geriatric individuals is another factor driving the market growth. According to the World Bank Group, the world’s old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Also, growing number of health-conscious individuals and rising healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Weight Loss and Obesity management products and services stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players as well as growing prevalence of obesity and associated chronic diseases in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, and growing expansion of healthcare services in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Gold’s Gym International, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pepsico Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Nutrisystem Inc.

Amer Sports

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Dietary Supplements

Dietary Food

Dietary Beverages

Dietary Supplements

By Fitness And Surgical Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Fitness Monitoring Equipment

Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

Others

By Services

Fitness Clubs

Slimming Centers

Nutrition and Psychological Consulting Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

