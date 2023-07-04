VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Increasing Demand and Consumer Preferences to Drive Expansion

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market is valued at approximately USD 1.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.93% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

VHF Air Ground Communication Stations is a medium of transmission of secure data between air traffic controllers and pilots. The VHF or very high frequency bandwidth has been integrated into multiple aircraft for communicating securely in the 117.975-137 MHz range. The VHF Air Ground Communication Stations market is expanding because of factors such as increasing adoption of total airport management system and growing aviation traffic.

A VHF station offers a smooth channel for the transmission of important information and other data that helps pilots during communication in the flight. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the total market size of airport operations worldwide is estimated to exceed USD 130 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the airport baggage handling system market is expected to increase in size worldwide from USD 6.7 billion in 2021 to USD 16.1 billion by 2030. Another important component driving space is growing aviation traffic. As per Statista, in 2021, the estimated number of scheduled passengers boarded by the global airline industry amounted to over 2.2 billion people. In addition, the distribution of airline passenger traffic by region around the world in 2019. Operators from the Asia-Pacific region reported the biggest passenger traffic share that year, at over 34%. Also, rising trend of wireless communication and expansion of economy would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the increasing threat of cybersecurity and data breaches stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing technological advancement in the region. According to Statista, the Network Infrastructure segment revenue is projected to reach USD 82.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 4.21% between 2023 to 2027, resulting in a market volume of USD 97.29 billion by 2027. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, the growing presence of key market players in the region, and active participation of government initiatives in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

System interface ltd

Becker Avionics Gmbh

Viasat Inc

Chengdu Spaceon Electronics Co., Ltd

Rockwell Collins

Honeywell International Inc

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Desktop

Portable

By Application

Air Traffic Control System

Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication

Military Aviation Communication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

