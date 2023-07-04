UAE Telehealth Market 2023 Customer Retention Strategies: Building Customer Loyalty and Repeat Business 2031 | CAGR of 25%

Based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, there was an observed increase in the goods and services deficit during February 2023. The deficit grew by $1.9 billion, reaching $70.5 billion compared to the previous month’s figure of $68.7 billion. This increase can be attributed to a rise in the goods deficit, which expanded by $2.7 billion to reach $93.0 billion, and a smaller increase in the services surplus by $0.8 billion, resulting in a surplus of $22.4 billion.

Our Report relies on a variety of data sources, including both primary and secondary sources, to ensure the accuracy and comprehensiveness of our research.

To establish a strong foundation, we actively engage in extensive interviews with esteemed key opinion leaders and industry experts, including front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives. These interactions provide us with invaluable firsthand insights into the market, enabling us to capture the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Furthermore, we maintain close collaboration with downstream distributors and end-users, ensuring that we gather direct, real-world perspectives. By tapping into their experiences and perspectives, we gain deeper insights into the market dynamics, enhancing the accuracy and relevancy of our analysis.

In parallel, our team conducts comprehensive research into annual and financial reports of the industry’s top companies. This thorough examination of public files, coupled with a diligent review of news journals and other reputable sources, allows us to extract essential information for our report.

Market Definition: Telehealth is the remote distribution of health-related services and information made possible by digital information and communication technologies. When the patient and medical professionals are not physically present, it provides health care services.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the UAE Telehealth Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 25%. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has developed into a significant healthcare hub and the most popular destination for medical tourism in recent years. All of this is due to the nation’s unwavering vision and determination to create a world-class healthcare system with facilities that are quickly and affordably available to residents and citizens. As a result, the government continues to develop robust regulatory frameworks to improve patient care delivery and ensure patients’ health through preventive care.

As a result, organizations like Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH), MoHAP, ADQ, Mubadala, and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) have made significant investments in telehealth areas like telemedicine, virtual care, and remote patient health monitoring. These substances are welcoming their emphasis on setting higher clinical license principles and enhancing new clinical methods, including progressed diagnostics that recognize and treat early persistent and way of life afflictions.

In addition, the ever-increasing indulgence of tech leaders in the medical sector has contributed to an increase in healthcare expenditure due to expanding privatization and significant digital transformation in the healthcare ecosystem. Companies like Doxy.me, Medcare, NextGen Healthcare, and OKADOC are constantly developing new technological solutions or mobile applications through multiple mergers and acquisitions to guarantee high-quality care for UAE patients. However, in light of UAE’s favorable regulations and lucrative prospects for providers of telehealth services or technology, numerous entrepreneurs from all over the world are likely to intensify competition during the anticipated time frame.

Despite the fact that the country has had telehealth for more than a decade, the COVID-19 pandemic’s sudden onset provided the necessary impetus for industry expansion. Since in-person visits to clinics and hospitals were outlawed, telehealth services like real-time interaction, remote patient monitoring (RPM), store-and-forward, and others have seen a significant increase. In addition, the pandemic has provided the industry with enormous opportunities by providing an appealing, cost-effective, and efficient solution in addition to technological advancements in existing software and devices.

Key driver: Market Dynamics Enhancing the UAE’s Tech-Enabled Healthcare Ecosystem Over the past few years, primarily following the pandemic, the government has consistently supported the idea of telehealth. As a result, market players have paid a lot of attention to the need for technological advancements to improve telemedicine and patient monitoring in order to encourage effective and real-time health monitoring without requiring both parties to be physically present. Some of the outcomes include analytics powered by AI, healthcare robots, chat bots, and electronic medical records (EMR). In addition, wearable technologies of a medical grade make it possible for patients to receive efficient and seamless care in the comfort of their own homes.

Learning experience: With the government’s active participation in promoting telehealth care in addition to traditional medical facilities, Dubai has emerged as an opportunistic location with rapid advancements in telehealth. Over the course of the past few years, Dubai has demonstrated a tremendous growth pattern. As a result, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) developed an innovative service known as “Doctor for Every Citizen.” Due to consumers’ growing awareness of the availability of online platforms for consulting medical professionals, similar developments in Dubai are likely to accelerate in the coming years.

Additionally, the market leaders are expected to benefit financially in the coming years from a potential strategic partnership with the goal of expanding remote monitoring programs to include end-stage renal disease, post-hospital discharge, home healthcare, elderly primary care, orthopedics, and oncology.

Key Pattern: UAE Advancing as One of the Unmistakable Clinical Traveler Objections

With practical and quality consideration, patients overall exhibit a higher tendency for the nations’ top notch medical services offices. The virtual audit conducted by JAWDA reveals that Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC) successfully renewed its data certification for 2020 with the highest-ever score of 98.7%, demonstrating that quality care is the nation’s top priority. By streamlining workflow efficiencies and releasing data-driven insights, Mubadala Health’s continuous care model and cutting-edge remote monitoring technologies also provide patients with an unparalleled experience, attracting medical tourists and influencing the UAE’s telemedicine industry.

Market Segmentation Based on Component, Hardware Medical Peripheral Devices Blood Glucose Meter Pulse Oximeter Blood Pressure Monitor ECG Monitor Others (Weight Scale, Peak Flow Meters) Telemedicine Monitors Services Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Store-and-Forward Real-Time Interaction Software Services dominated the UAE Telehealth Market over time. The section development is inferable from the rising geriatric populace increasing the interest for home help. In addition, widespread government initiatives to implement telehealth projects using mobile applications, remote monitoring solutions, and video conferencing have accelerated the historical adoption of teleconsultation and telemedicine.

The Department of Health  Abu Dhabi, for instance, has launched the DOH RemoteCare app. Using a variety of tools to examine symptoms, diagnose non-emergency cases, book appointments, and provide teleconsultations with doctors via voice or video calls or text messages, the app enables individuals to receive consultation and health care at home. In addition, these cutting-edge services make it possible for patients to monitor their health status from the comfort of their homes throughout the course of their recovery-even after they have been discharged from the hospital.

In view of Utilization,

Telemedicine

Patient Observing

Clinical Training

Among others, Telemedicine procured the biggest offer in the UAE Telehealth Market by virtue of the wide affirmation it enjoys got over its benefits in far off medical services conveyance. Telemedicine has gained popularity in recent years due to its remarkable capacity to provide patient-centered care by lowering hospitalization rates and clinic visits. Under the Doctor for Every Citizen program, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched a service in December 2019. The facility offers DHA-certified physicians for initial consultations and follow-ups. Electronic prescriptions and laboratory and radiology tests can also be requested by the doctor. However, during the Covid-19 era, when virtual consultation became necessary due to social distance regulations, it reached its zenith and included all Dubai residents.

Recent Changes in the UAE Telehealth Market In March 2022, Mubadala Health and BioIntelliSensein worked together to use the company’s remote monitoring solutions to improve the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and strengthen the company’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

