String Inverter Market Poised for Significant Expansion in the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “String Inverter Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global String Inverter Market is valued at approximately USD 10.75 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A string inverter is a crucial component of a solar power system that transforms the DC electricity coming from solar panels into the AC power required for the home’s electrical needs. The String Inverter market is expanding because of factors such as increasing development in the renewable energy sector and growing solar power-based industrial applications.

Additionally, apart from conversion, string inverters perform voltage tracking, grid-connected communication, and even shut down during emergency situations. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Group Next Move Strategy Consulting, the market will reach over USD 2 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, in 2021, the global installed capacity of renewable power surpassed three terawatts, approximately 1.2 terawatts of which were derived from hydropower. According to Statista, in 2021, renewable energy production worldwide amounted to nearly 7.5 petawatt hours. Another important component driving space is increasing solar power-based industrial applications. As per Statista in 2024, solar PV demand is expected to total 125.2 gigawatts around the world. In addition, the global solar energy market is expected to reach 422 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. China and the United States were two of the largest solar markets in the world, driving a large portion of global solar demand. Also, increasing government initiatives in the electrification of rural and remote areas and rising solar installations would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the high heat loss of String Inverter stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global String Inverter Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key players and a huge consumer base in the region. In addition, there is a rise in urbanization and industrialization in the region. According to Statista, In, 2022, the annual electricity generation from solar photovoltaics in the Asia Pacific region was around 726.1 terawatt hours. Electricity generation from solar photovoltaics saw an increase in 2022 compared to the previous year, wherein the value was around 581.3 terawatt hours. Furthermore, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing adoption of battery energy storage systems and rising product usage in different sectors including commercial, utility, and residential in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

FIMER S.p.A

Chint Group

Delta Electronics Public Co., Ltd

SolarMax GmbH

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

SIEMENS AG

Ginlong Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Ltd

SMA Solar Technology AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Connection Type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Phase

Single

Three

By End Use Industry

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

