Cable Trays Market Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR during 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Cable Trays Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Cable Trays Market is valued at approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cable trays are a safe and feasible solution for supporting requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. The Cable Trays market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for wire bundling solutions and growing demand for cable management solutions in the telecommunication sector.

Cable tray wiring systems are preferred over equivalent conduit wiring systems in terms of safety, dependability, space, and cost. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the worldwide cable assembly market is projected to increase to around USD 220.3 billion by 2021. Furthermore, According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Ethernet cable market was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2019. By 2030, the market is forecast to have a value of USD 29.28 billion. Another important component driving space is increasing cable management solutions in the telecommunication sector. As per Statista, in 2021, the telecom services market is forecast to increase again, growing by around one per cent compared to 2020. In addition, in 2022, telecommunication services spending is expected to amount to USD 1.46 trillion, a growth of around 0.4 % from the previous year. Also, rising expenditure in the construction industry and increasing IT & telecommunication centers would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high maintenance cost of Cable Trays stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cable Trays Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, due to rising power distribution in the country during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2021, the North American electricity transmission and distribution market generated nearly USD 97 billion in revenue, up from USD 94.2 billion in the previous year. This represented roughly 38 per cent of global electricity transmission and distribution revenue. Over the next decade, the region’s market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8%, reaching USD 158.4 billion by 2030. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing several end-use industries, such as construction and telecommunication in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Ltd

Schindler Electric Global

Eaton Corporation

Hubbell Incorporated

MP Husky USA

Atkore Inc

Marco Cable Management

Voestalpine Metsec

Unitrunk Ltd

Chatsworth Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Ladder

Solid Bottom

Trough

Channel

Other

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

By End-User

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

