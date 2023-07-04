Collagen Supplement Market Size 2023 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Collagen Supplement market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Collagen Supplement market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global collagen supplement market size was US$ 2,021.8 million in 2021. The global collagen supplement market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,691.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Supplements with collagen serve as dietary aids to make up for dietary deficiencies in collagen. The supplement is typically made from the skin and bones of fish and other animals. It is available in a variety of forms, such as tablets, gummies, powder, beverages, and forms.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing working population and rising trend of highly nutritious food will drive the demand for collagen supplements during the forecast period.

Since collagen is the primary component of hair, skin, nails, bones, tendons, muscles, ligaments, joints, and other organs, it plays a significant role in the formation of the human body. The human body loses collagen as we get older. Therefore, a collagen supplement can aid in the fight against aging and other digestive problems. All of these benefits will increase the demand for collagen supplements during the study period.

The rising trend of gummies will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global collagen supplement market during the analysis period. Apart from that, the growing prevalence of arthritis, inflammatory bone diseases, and other rheumatoid arthritis, will be opportunistic for the market during the study period. On the flip side, the adoption of veganism may limit the demand for collagen supplements during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on the collagen supplement market. Major nations went into lockdown, which led to disruptions in the manufacturing units. During the pandemic, the temporary closure of businesses and retail stores had an even greater impact on the market. Additionally, a significant rise in the user base of e-commerce websites will boost the growth of the collagen supplement market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific collagen supplement market is forecast to hold the highest share due to improving medical infrastructure and rising inclination towards healthy dietary habits. In addition, changing lifestyles and poor dietary habits of people will lead to collagen deficiency. Thus, it will boost the demand for collagen supplements in the coming years.

The trend of pills and gummies is growing in the region. Thus, it will benefit the collagen supplement market during the forecast period. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of diseases like arthritis, inflammatory bone diseases, and other rheumatoid arthritis will benefit the Asia-Pacific collagen supplement market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

• Further Food

• Glanbia Plc.

• Codeage LLC.

• Hunter & Gather

• Optimum Nutrition, Inc,

• BIoTechUSA

• TCI CO., LTD.

• Vital Proteins LLC

• Shiseido Co. Ltd

• The Clorox Company

• Nature’s Bounty Co.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

By Source Outlook

• Marine & Poultry

• Porcine

• Bovine

By Form Outlook

• Pills & Gummies

• Powder

• Liquid/Drinks

By Sales Channel Outlook

• Pharmacy

• Specialty Store

• Online Store

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

