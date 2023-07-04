POS Terminal Market Research Report 2023 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030 US$ 171.2 billion

Our research study on the global POS Terminal market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global POS Terminal market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global POS terminal market size was US$ 82.9 billion in 2021. The global POS terminal market is forecast to grow to US$ 171.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Point of sale, or POS, is an automated cash register technology that allows users to track and record customer orders. It also records the information related to geographically dispersed locations and links other systems over a network.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market:

Mobile payment processing allows small retailers to access transaction information. Complex data analytics, the rise of credit card payments, and ever-changing consumer expectations are expected to open doors of opportunity for the POS terminal market during the study period.

Apart from that, retailers are continuously looking for new ways to take advantage of new apps and strategies. Moreover, the rising focus on providing a seamless customer experience is forecast to benefit the POS terminal market during the study period.

The growing user base on mobile apps will encourage the POS terminal market growth during the study period. On the flip side, rising concerns over data security may limit the growth of the POS terminal market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic stimulated automation across the majority of sectors. Thus, it had a favourable impact on the POS terminal market. The automation and robotics industries recorded significant growth during the pandemic. Moreover, the shortage of labourers further triggered the need to adopt technology. As a result, the global POS terminal market recorded significant growth due to the COVID-19 disease outbreak.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific POS terminal market is forecast to record strong growth due to the growing electronic payment industry in the region. Apart from that, the rising retail and food service sectors in the region and growing automation will drive the POS terminal market forward. The market may also record significant growth during the forecast period due to factors like growing usage of mobile POS applications, adoption of new payment platforms, etc.

The POS terminal market will register notable growth in Europe due to the growing use of credit or debit cards. Apart from that, the rising GDP of the European countries and the mobility revolution will be opportunistic for the POS terminal market during the forecast timeframe.

Leading Players

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

• Hewlett-Packard Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• NCR Corporation

• VeriFone System, Inc.

• Ingenico Group

• Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

• PAX Technology, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global POS terminal market segmentation focuses on Product, Component, Deployment, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

• Fixed POS Terminals

• Mobile POS Terminals

By Component Outlook

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Deployment Mode Outlook

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Application Outlook

• Restaurant

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

