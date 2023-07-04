Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Comprehensive Report 2023 Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2030

Our research study on the global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global commercial real estate brokerage and management market size was US$ 226,791 million in 2021. The global commercial real estate brokerage and management market is forecast to grow to US$ 424,399.0 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific commercial real estate brokerage and management market is forecast to hold the highest share in the commercial real estate brokerage and management market. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to hold the major share, followed by India, due to the dense population of the countries. Moreover, other factors like rising urbanization, increasing per capita income, and growing adoption of property management solutions are expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period. Apart from that, governments in the region are also investing highly in this sector. For instance, the government of Thailand announced an infrastructure plan in which the government announced it would spend about $58.5 billion on new infrastructural developments by 2025. Thus, growing government funding in the sector are expected to escalate the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market during the study period.

Factors Influencing the Market:

The growing commercial construction sector will primarily drive the growth of the commercial real estate brokerage and management market during the forecast period. Apart from that, rising funding by government bodies aimed at infrastructure development will contribute to the market’s growth during the study period.

Changing living standards of people will lead to rise in the number of home improvement, renovations, and remodelling projects. As a result, it will benefit the commercial real estate brokerage and management market during the analysis period. Furthermore, a notable rise in the use of smart technology will bring innumerable growth opportunities for the market. For instance, industry players like Cushman & Wakefield Inc. and REX Inc. have added various technology-enabled software products to their portfolio that help in managing property brokerage management solutions. Thus, the introduction of advanced technology will bolster the market growth during the study period.

Leading Players

• CBRE Group, Inc.

• Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

• Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

• Christie’s International Real Estate

• Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc.

• Colliers International Group, Inc.

• Savills Plc

• Voit Real Estate Services, L.P.

• Kidder Mathews, Inc.

• Other Important Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global commercial real estate brokerage and management market segmentation focuses on Solution, Type, Application, and Region.

By Solution Outlook

• Sales

• Leasing

• Others

By Type Outlook

• Brokerage

• Management

By Application Outlook

• Offices

• Industrial

• Retail

• Multifamily

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

