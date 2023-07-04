Wireless Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030

Our research study on the global Wireless Testing market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Wireless Testing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global wireless testing market size was US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The global wireless testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A device’s ability to connect to other devices and networks and carry out operational duties is evaluated during wireless testing. To ensure legal compliance, device compatibility, performance, and user safety, a number of wireless devices are put through a variety of tests.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising adoption of smart devices, such as laptops, smartphones, smart wearables, etc., will primarily drive the growth of the wireless testing market during the forecast period.

The rising proliferation of the internet will also bring untapped growth opportunities for the wireless testing market during the study period. In addition, the growing revolution of 5G is expected to exceed the growth prospects of the wireless testing market.

Apart from that, the growing contribution of cutting-edge telecom companies, the rising trend of remote working, etc., will benefit the wireless testing market during the study period. Further, growing technological advancements will have a favorable impact on the market. For instance, Keysight Technologies unveiled its Keysight N9021B MXA X-Series Signal Analyzer in 2020. Software that can enhance workflows and adhere to 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) compliance criteria is also part of the solution.

On the flip side, a shortage of skilled workforce may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to the rapid adoption of wireless technologies and the strong demand for smart devices, the Asia-Pacific wireless testing market is anticipated to see the highest growth rate.

The need for the wireless testing market is driven by the quick transition from automated to autonomous devices. With a developing economy and advances in communication technologies, Asia-Pacific is the region that holds the highest share of the automotive sector. It is anticipated that an increase in developing economies and the adoption of cutting-edge technology in the automotive and telecommunications sectors will deliver an abundant potential for market expansion during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• SGS Group

• Bureau Veritas

• Anritsu Corporation

• DEKRA SE

• Intertek Group Plc.

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

• TUV Rheinland

• EXFO Inc.

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

• Electro Magnetic Test, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global wireless testing market segmentation focuses on Offerings, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Offerings Outlook

• Equipment

• Services

By Technology Outlook

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• 2G/3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

By Application Outlook

• Consumer Electronics

• IT & Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Energy & Power

• Healthcare

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

