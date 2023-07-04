Video On Demand (Vod) Market Growth 2023 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2030

Our research study on the global Video On Demand (Vod) market for 2023-2030 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Video On Demand (Vod) market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global video on demand (VoD) market size was US$ 48.9 billion in 2021. The global video on demand (VoD) market is forecast to grow to US$ 156.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

With the help of a system called “Video on Demand,” users can select the appropriate video content and watch it whenever it’s convenient on a device that can play videos. Users typically have a number of access options from video providers, including the option to subscribe to basic content and buy more premium viewing.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2030.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Video-on-demand services are growing in popularity as people are inclining more toward online streaming services. Unlike traditional TV or broadcasting, video on demand (VOD) offers flexibility, convenience, and easy connectivity. Apart from that, the low cost of video on demand (VoD) and availability of a wide variety of content is expected to drive the growth of the market during the study period.

The fact that VOD requires only a high-speed broadband internet connection and a smart device will fuel the growth of the video on demand (VoD) market. Apart from that, it also benefits the students and educators as they get a platform to share their knowledge and provide tutorials.

Growing disposable income will escalate the growth of the video-on-demand (VoD) market. On the contrary, growing cases of piracy may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific video on demand (VoD) market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing internet penetration. According to data from the International Telecommunication Union, Asia-Pacific is home to nearly 50% of the total internet user in the world.

North America will also have a significant contribution due to the rising adoption of smartphones. Apart from that, the region is home to some renowned industry players, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., YouTube, etc., which will contribute to the growth of the video on-demand (VoD) market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Netflix Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Youtube

• HBO Home Entertainment Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Comcast Corp.

• VUDU Inc.

• IndieFlix

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global video on demand (VoD) market segmentation focuses on Solution, Monetization Model, Application, Device, and Region.

By Solution Outlook

• Pay-TV

• OTT Services

• IPTV

By Monetization Model Outlook

• Transaction-Based

• Subscription-Based

• Advertising-Based

By Application Outlook

• Media & Entertainment and Gaming

• Education & Training

• Live Events and Sport

• Other Applications

By Device Outlook

• Laptop/Computer

• Smartphone

• Smart TV

• Tablets

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

