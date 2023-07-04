Taiwan vice president calls for deeper Taiwan-US economic ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te expressed hope for enhanced economic ties with the U.S. during his meeting with the visiting House Republican Study Committee (RSC) delegation.

Lai pointed out that Taiwan and the U.S. have already signed the first agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade and said he hopes to eventually see a finalized bilateral trade agreement in the future, CNA reported. Taiwan is seeking to join regional economic organizations and has submitted an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Lai said.

If Taiwan can successfully join with the assistance of the U.S., it would contribute to its economic development and the development of the region, he said.

Lai also requested the U.S. Congress to help facilitate a double taxation avoidance agreement between Taiwan and the U.S.

In terms of national security, Taiwan will do its best to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region because there are no winners in war, and peace is invaluable, the vice president said. As Taiwan faces Chinese threats, it needs to enhance its defense capabilities and stand with the democratic community to maintain deterrence, he said.

Lai said he hopes the U.S. will continue to provide Taiwan with necessary weapons and ensure timely delivery.

RSC Chairman Kevin Hern pointed out that Taiwan is one of the few issues that brings the two major American political parties together. Both attach great importance to Taiwan’s security and global democracy, he said.

Enhancing the U.S.-Taiwan partnership is in the interest of Washington and the world, Hern said. The U.S. hopes to further assist Taiwan so it can be an independent and sovereign nation.

The best way to celebrate America’s Independence Day, which is on July 4, is with friends and allies who also cherish freedom and independence, the chairman said.

The RSC delegation arrived in Taiwan on Monday (July 3) for a five-day visit. The lawmakers will meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and other top government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Taiwan and the U.S. have been in trade talks since November 2022 to form a bilateral trade agreement. In January 2023, Taiwan Chief Trade Representative John Deng (鄧振中) said a trade deal may be on the horizon by the end of the year.

There are only a few issues left that need to be negotiated further, Deng said.

On June 1, the two countries signed the first agreement under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which is the most comprehensive one since 1979, according to the Presidential Office.