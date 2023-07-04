Taiwan reported 101 new cases of dengue fever last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a press release issued by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (June 4), there were 101 new domestic cases of dengue fever reported last week (June 27–July 3).

Tainan City had the largest number of cases last week with 92 confirmed cases, followed by six cases in Yunlin County, and three cases in Kaohsiung City. The age of those coming down with dengue fever ranged from around 10 years old to more than 80 years old, including 52 females and 49 males.

According to the CDC, most of the new cases are associated with the junction of Rende District and East District in Tainan City. The CDC warns the public that hot temperatures and occasional rain are conducive to breeding vectors for mosquitoes as many areas are entering the peak dengue fever epidemic period.

The CDC reminds the public to eliminate areas with stagnant water which can become breeding areas for mosquitoes, a critical way of preventing the spread of dengue fever.

The public is urged to patrol their community and check if outdoor water containers have any uncovered standing water that can be eliminated or drained. In addition, health authorities are actively patrolling communities and resorting to chemical control to limit mosquito breeding in epidemic areas.

The CDC also reminds the elderly and those with a history of chronic disease to take special preventative measures when engaging in outdoor activities, by using mosquito repellant or long-sleeved clothing.

If you suspect you are experiencing the symptoms of dengue fever, such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, please seek medical treatment as soon as possible and inform the doctor of your travel history.

As of July 3, a total of 173 domestic cases of dengue fever have been recorded, including 163 cases in Tainan City, 6 cases in Yunlin County, and 4 cases in Kaohsiung City.

According to the CDC, the dengue fever epidemic in neighbouring Southeast Asia and South Asia has also increased, with Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia all continuing to experience more cases than in previous years.

For information about dengue fever, please visit the CDC website or call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 (0800-001922).