China sends 24 military aircraft around Taiwan on Tuesday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said late Tuesday morning (July 4) that it had detected an additional 24 Chinese military aircraft and four Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan since its report earlier the same day.

At 9 a.m., the MND said that 17 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (July 3) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday. None of the aircraft had been reported as having crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

However, at 11:24 a.m., the MND posted an update saying that 24 additional PLAAF planes and four more PLAN ships had been detected around Taiwan. The aircraft types included Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, Shenyang J-16, and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, as well as Xian H-6 bombers and Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft.

Of these aircraft, nine crossed the median line over the Taiwan Strait or entered the southwest ADIZ. The MND said it is closely monitoring the situation with its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system and, in response, scrambled combat patrol aircraft, dispatched naval vessels, and deployed land-based air defense missile systems.

In addition, the MND said that four PLAN naval ships were deployed to carry out joint combat readiness patrols with Chinese military aircraft. In the month of July, China has dispatched 58 military aircraft and 20 naval ships around Taiwan.

The MND stressed that the "responsibility for maintaining stability in the region is shared by all parties and is a consensus within the international community." It added that "Any action that serves to antagonize others is not beneficial to regional security."

Since September 2020, Beijing has increasingly employed the use of "gray zone tactics" in the form of deployments of military aircraft and naval vessels over the median line and inside Taiwan's ADIZ. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."



Flight paths of 9 Chinese military aircraft on Tuesday morning. (MND image)