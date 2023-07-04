Hand Protection Equipment Market Incredible Growth Insights and Forecasts for the Next 10 Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Hand Protection Equipment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Hand Protection Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 29.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Arm covers, finger guards, and gloves are examples of hand-protective equipment. The performance characteristics of the glove in connection to the tasks to be done must be the basis for selection. Demand has increased as a result of the product’s success in halting the spread of COVID-19 in a number of end-use sectors and the rising awareness of the importance of hand hygiene.. Along with this, the growing health issues are driving the growth of the market over the forecast period 2022-2029. Moreover, over the forecast period, a number of producers began increasing their output, closing the demand-supply gap. Along with this, Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies is creating lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

The WHO predicts that the pandemic will stop when roughly 70% of people worldwide have received vaccinations. The spread of new virus variants and the length of time the immune system can provide protection following immunization or recovery from infection are two important factors that are predicted to have a major impact on how the pandemic develops. The usage of hand protection equipment is anticipated to increase in end-use industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, construction, and healthcare, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Hand protection equipment demand is anticipated to be fueled by an expanding blue-collar workforce across several industrial sectors. However, the stringent restrictions of the government on hand protection equipment stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hand Protection Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America dominated the global market. Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus and an increase in public-private partnerships in the healthcare sector, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the highest CAGR throughout the projected period. Also, the healthcare sector’s expanding cleanliness concerns are anticipated to positively affect market expansion. The industry is anticipated to be driven by the growing workforce, strong government restrictions, and rigorous labour laws in the CSA, as well as growth in healthcare facilities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Top Glove Corp. Bhd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Superior Gloves

Adenna LLC

MCR Safety

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc.

Ammex Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Raw Material, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Disposable

Durable

By Raw Material:

Natural Rubber/Latex

Nitrile Gloves

Neoprene

Vinyl Gloves

Others

By End-use:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World