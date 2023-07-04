ISO Container Market Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential for 2030 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “ISO Container Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global ISO Container Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) containers are multimodal international containers made to their specifications (ISO). The design of ISO containers considers all from size to the type of steel used in construction to the permitted gross weight. They are made for usage on ships, trains, and trucks. The fundamental goal of an ISO container is to guarantee that it can survive harsh conditions and maintain its structural integrity while being transported by land, rail, or water. Additionally, the ISO regulation guarantees that the containers are of the proper size and strength for safe and even stacking on transportation systems. The surge in demand for highly efficient and superior capacity containers, growing application of remote container management solutions, and rising trade agreements are some prominent factors that are driving the market growth around the world.

The growth of the container shipping industry due to rising containerization and globalization is directly associated with the demand of ISO container in the global market. According to Statista, in 2021, the global shipping container market was estimated to be worth around USD 7.18 billion, which is projected to grow and is likely to reach nearly USD 15.87 by the year 2028. Therefore, these aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. Moreover, the rising inclination towards high cube containers, as well as the increasing use of IoT-based solutions in ISO containers are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the presence of stringent government regulations and high initial investment requirements are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global ISO Container Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high demand for shipping containers, along with the rapid construction of warehouses and distribution centers in the region. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing industrial capabilities, as well as increasing investments to expand its ports and shipping capacity in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Intermodal Tank Transport

Bertschi AG

Bulkhaul Limited

Royal Den Hartogh Logistics

HOYER GmbH

Interflow TCS Ltd.

New Port Tank

Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

VTG Tanktainer GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Transport Mode:

Road

Rail

Marine

By Container Type:

Multi-Compartment Tank

Lined Tank

Reefer Tank

Cryogenic & Gas Tanks

Swap Body Tank

By End-use Industry:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World