Automotive Safety Restraint Systems Market Extensive Growth Prospects at an Unstoppable Rate

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Automotive Safety Restraint Systems Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 19107.70 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Automotive Safety Restraint products are being introduced in the market to prevent and reduce the risk of accidents, maintain traffic discipline, control, and curb wayward vehicle movement, and ensure safe travel for commuters. The Automotive Safety Restraint Systems market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing number of road accidents and the rising adoption of connected vehicles.

Some of the key components of traffic safety include a median barrier, crash cushions, end treatments, and breakaway supports for signs and light standards. Their prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to Statista, the global automotive safety system market is projected to grow between 2021 and 2027. While the market was sized at USD 93.28 million in 2021, it is expected to reach the size of USD 127.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, in 2021, the Indian state with the highest number of road accidents was Tamil Nadu, with over 55 thousand cases reported, followed by Madhya Pradesh, with over 48 thousand reported road accidents. T-junctions had the maximum involvement among other junctions in road accidents. Another important component driving space rising adoption of connected vehicles. As per Statista, the globally connected car market is estimated to reach about 65 million U.S. dollars in 2021, up from some USD 56 million in 2020.

It is expected that the market will recover from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic and grow to around USD 121 million by 2025. In addition, in 2023, Hyundai Motor America is launching an industry-leading connected car services program called Bluelink at a Chicago Auto Show. All services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers. Also, rising government initiatives for enhancing road safety and increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period However, the lack of standardized and uniform technologies stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Safety Restraint Systems Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing focus on integrating smarter and safer safety systems and the presence of key market players. According to Statista, in 2021, motor vehicle parts stores and automobile dealers increased revenue by 23% over the previous year, moreover U.S. motor vehicle and parts dealers generated revenue of around USD 1.53 trillion from retail trade. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government initiatives regarding vehicle safety to minimize road accidents and the geographic expansion of key players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Continental AG

Autoliv

Joyson Safety Systems

Toyoda Gosei CO., LTD.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Jenoptik AG

SNT Motiv Co., Ltd

Hyundai Mobis

Sensys Gatso Group AB

Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type

Safety Belt

Airbag

Others

by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World