Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Extensive Growth Insights and Projections up to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
The global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Warehousing and Distribution Logistics are the storage centers that store goods that require to be distributed or sold later. It includes packaging, storage, transportation, stock control, and inventory management services. It is used to reduce the cost of supplying finished products. The Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market is expanding because of factors such as the rising growth across packaging industries and supportive government policies
According to Statista in 2022, the global demand for packaging is rising. The flexible packaging solutions are estimated to grow from USD 200 billion to USD 240 billion followed by rigid plastic packaging during 2017-2022. Also, the food packaging segment is expected to rise by 11 % between 2017-2022. Whereas rising demand for lightweight packaging material and favorable government initiatives create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, multiple technological constraints hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries, demand, and adoption of QD technology, etc. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for electronic devices, rising consumer spending on electronics, and rising government regulations toward environmental protection.
Major market players included in this report are:
Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P
Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP
CEVA Logistics AG
CWT Pte. Ltd.
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post AG
Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
GEODIS SA, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
Kuehne Nagel Management AG
NFI Industries
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Business:
Warehousing
Distribution logistics
Value added services.
By End-user:
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Telecommunication
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
