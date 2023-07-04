Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market Extensive Growth Insights and Projections up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics are the storage centers that store goods that require to be distributed or sold later. It includes packaging, storage, transportation, stock control, and inventory management services. It is used to reduce the cost of supplying finished products. The Warehousing and Distribution Logistics market is expanding because of factors such as the rising growth across packaging industries and supportive government policies

According to Statista in 2022, the global demand for packaging is rising. The flexible packaging solutions are estimated to grow from USD 200 billion to USD 240 billion followed by rigid plastic packaging during 2017-2022. Also, the food packaging segment is expected to rise by 11 % between 2017-2022. Whereas rising demand for lightweight packaging material and favorable government initiatives create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, multiple technological constraints hamper the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand from end-use industries, demand, and adoption of QD technology, etc. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing demand for electronic devices, rising consumer spending on electronics, and rising government regulations toward environmental protection.

Major market players included in this report are:

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

CEVA Logistics AG

CWT Pte. Ltd.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

GEODIS SA, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

NFI Industries

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Business:

Warehousing

Distribution logistics

Value added services.

By End-user:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World