Freight Transport Market Extensive Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Freight Transport Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Due to the lesser capital investment required compared to other forms of transportation, it also guarantees cost effectiveness. This form of transportation also has a huge carrying capacity, which makes it a popular option for moving freight. The expansion of this market segment is also being aided by the rising efforts made by governments around the world to promote road travel. For instance, the Indian government has implemented a national logistics programmed to streamline corporate operations and lower transportation costs. As part of this programmed, the government is building a highway network from the port region to the country’s outlying regions in order to cut fuel usage, which is seen to be the factor that has the greatest impact on freight transport costs. Along with this, The Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BITA), a platform for the freight industry’s standards and education on blockchain technology, recently welcomed United Parcel Service of America, Inc. This aided the business in developing its sophisticated logistics network. Due to the widespread use of freight transport services in manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce, the U.S. is anticipated to maintain its leadership during the projected period. However, the high cost of Freight Transport stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Freight Transport Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the presence of numerous significant logistics businesses, e-commerce behemoths, and suppliers of freight solutions in the United States and Canada, North America dominated the global market in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The continuing development and uptake of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, near-field communication, and machine learning also contribute to the expansion of the market. By the projection time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have significantly advanced and to have grown at the greatest CAGR throughout the prediction period. The rich potential in the region’s automotive, packaging, pharmaceutical, and other industrial uses might be blamed for the increase. The Asia Pacific freight transport market is also anticipated to expand as a result of increased industrial facilities brought on by a variety of government incentives, inexpensive labor, and simple land availability supported by sizable markets.
Major market players included in this report are:
CEVA Logistics
FedEx
United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
Deutsche Post AG
Schneider National, Inc.
Oracle
SAP SE
Stockarea
Om Freight Forwarders
Ocean Sky Logistics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Offering offerings of key players.
By Offering:
Solution
Services
Railways
Roadways
Seaways
Airways
Retail & E-commerce
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Pharmaceuticals
Energy
Others
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
