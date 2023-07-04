Global Trike Market Comprehensive Analysis of Extensive Growth Prospects up to 2030

Global Trike Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Trike is a small, electric vehicle that resembles a car and is powered by electricity stored in batteries. Trikes, which are primarily three-wheeled motorcycles, are renowned for their greater rider stability and safety. These are primarily employed for leisure and cruising. Some of these electric trikes can carry passengers or freight and are equipped with seats, mirrors, lights, and weather protection. Vehicles that run on batteries include electric trikes. The increasing demand for comfort and convenience bike and growing popularity of battery-operated vehicles are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing adoption of battery-operated vehicles is contributing towards the growth of the Global Trike Market. For instance – as per Statista- in 2021, battery-electric vehicles accounted for more than 66 percent of electric vehicle sales worldwide. Further, in 2021, around 3.5 million units of battery-electric vehicles sold worldwide, witnessing an increase from around 2.3 million battery-electric vehicles sold in 2020. Also, rising advancements in automotive industry and growing urbanization coupled with traffic conjunctions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Trike stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Trike Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising trend for trikes riding coupled with increasing fuel emissions from conventional vehicles which are boosting the electric trikes market in this region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of stringent vehicle emission norms as well as growing adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

MTC Voyager

American Bike and Trike

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Tilting Motor Works

BUHLER

BRP

Campagna Motors Inc

Polaris Inc.

Global Mobility Service

Motor Trike Inc