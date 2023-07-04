Ethanol Vehicle Market Report, Unstoppable Growth Insights and Forecasts for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Ethanol Vehicle Market is valued at approximately USD 564.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Ethanol Vehicle also called Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) come with an internal combustion engine and are capable of operating on gasoline as well as on any blend of gasoline and ethanol up to 83%. For example – E85 (or flex fuel) is a gasoline-ethanol blend containing 51% to 83% ethanol, depending on geography and season. The exhausting fossil-fuel reserves, & high CO2 emission from vehicles as well as stringent regulations from government authorities are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing emission of greenhouse gasses from vehicles is contributing towards the growth of the Global Ethanol Vehicle Market. For instance – according to Statista – as of 2022, transportation is the fastest growing source of emissions worldwide and accounts for 17 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, second to the power sector. Furthermore, as per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – on average, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Additionally, this amount varies based on a vehicle’s fuel, fuel economy, and the number of miles driven per year. Also, growing integration of sustainable automotive technologies and favorable initiatives from government to promote ethanol blending would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of ethanol-based fuel station infrastructure and concern over engine damage issues stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ethanol Vehicle Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players as well as the region being the hub of automotive manufacturing industry. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of initiatives from authorities in the region to promote adoption flex fueled vehicles as well as growing investment in ethanol fueling infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AB Volvo

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Deere & Company

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Scania AB

By Type

Trucks

Cars

Others

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Blend Type

E10 to E25

E25 to E85

Above E85

By Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD),

All Wheel Drive (AWD)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

