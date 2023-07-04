Automotive Headlight Bulb Market Extensive Growth Expectations and Trends for 2030 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Automotive Headlight Bulb Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Automotive Headlight Bulb Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The objective of the automobile headlight bulb, which is mounted to the front of the vehicle, is to illuminate the road ahead and improve vision while driving at night or in poor weather. Additionally, the automobile headlight bulb is essential for ensuring traffic safety. Both low and high beams are provided by modern headlamps, which are electrically powered. Low beam is appropriate when there are other vehicles on the road ahead since it has lateral lighting. High beam, which has a center-weighted distribution of light, is preferable when travelling alone because it won’t draw attention from other motorists. Headlight bulbs have an advantage over other automobile lighting technologies because of their durability, ease of availability, and low cost. The increasing expansion of auto components industry and growing adoption of dual-beam bulbs are key factors driving the market growth.

The growing expansion of auto components industry is contributing towards the growth of the Global Automotive Headlight Bulb Market. For instance – as per Statista – in 2021, the Indian auto components market was valued at USD 46 billion, and as per estimation, this market is projected to grow to USD 56.5 billion by the year 2022. Also, increasing trend of aftermarket vehicle customization as well as growing technical advances in automotive lighting would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Automotive Headlight Bulbs stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Automotive Headlight Bulb Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of well-established auto ancillary industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of automotive industry as well as increasing adoption of aftermarket vehicle customization in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Philips

Osram GmbH

GE

Sylvania

PIAA

HELLA

Ring Automotive Limited

Lucas Electrical

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

Autolite Limited.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Number of Filaments

One

Two

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Three-Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

