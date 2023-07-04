Sports Tourism Market Comprehensive Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in 2030 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Sports Tourism Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2454

Global Sports Tourism Market is valued approximately USD 500.57 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.50% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Tourism, Travel, and sports are all interconnected. Whether it’s fans travelling to a country to see a global sports league or professional athletes and officials visiting competitions and events, sports tourism is already a well-established niche segment in the travel industry. The driving factor for the market are rising investment in the development of sports ground.

Regarding sport type, the soccer/football segment of the sports tourism market holds a disproportionate amount of market share, and it is projected that this trend will continue during the projection period. The most popular sport in the world is American football. Football is one of the most watched sports in the nation, with between 390 million and 410 million fans worldwide, the bulk of them are in the United States. The highest American football league is the National Football League (NFL), which has 32 teams divided evenly between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). However, the high cost of Sports Tourism stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Sports Tourism Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The increasing number of athletes, sporting events, and international travelers, Europe held the biggest revenue share in 2021. The biggest markets in Europe, such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, also offer the most promise for the area. Denmark, Austria, Finland, and Spain all have smaller populations, but their residents move more for sports. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR. India and China are helping to fuel the expansion. Some of the factors influencing the growth of the business include the expanding market for sporting events, rising per capita income, an expanding middle class, and rising disposable income. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing popularity of foreign sporting events like the Tokyo Olympics and Cricket World Cup will further fuel market expansion.

Major market players included in this report are:

AQUA-TREK

BAC Sport Limited

Cap Loisirs

Damai.cn

De Aventura

E.M. Company

Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.

GolfSavers

Golftripz

Hollywood Bowl Group plc

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2454

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Sports Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Sports Type:

Soccer/Football

Cricket

Basketball

Tennis

Hockey

Others

By Type:

Active

Passive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2454

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/