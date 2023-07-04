Period Panties Market Opportunities, High Growth Potential and Opportunities for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Period Panties Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Period Panties Market is valued at approximately USD 88.48 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.40% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Period panties are majorly made of absorbent material which contains moisture -wicking fabric that is made of small filaments. Along with this, period panties help in trapping menstrual blood. The major driving factor for the Global Period Panties Market is rising awareness regarding menstruation hygiene. For instance, by working together with local authorities, communities, and educational institutions to conduct research and disseminate knowledge about menstruation, UNICEF has promoted good hygiene practises and helped to eliminate societal taboos.

According to the United States Department of Labor, there were 128.2 million working women in the United States in 2015, with 164.8 million predicted by 2026. Along with this, several manufacturers are starting the campaign, reaching out to more consumers, and boosting the market for period underwear. For instance, in May 2022, one of the top period underwear companies, Thinx, announced the beginning of the “Wet Panties” campaign, which aimed to eradicate “moist panties” from both a figurative and literal standpoint. Through this campaign, the company expanded their air collection, providing ultra-thin, micromesh underwear that is breathable, sweat-wicking, and built for dry, moisture-free days both during and between menstrual cycles. Along with this, growing population of working women is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising number of campaigns is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period 2022-2029. However, these panties are not environment friendly which stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Period Panties Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of key market players such as Thinx, Inc., Saalt, LLC and Knix Wear, Inc. Along with this, strong demand for menstruation underwear is rising in the region which is further fueled by the high awareness of menstrual hygiene products in the area. Along with this, Asia Pacific is growing with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising awareness for menstrual hygiene products and changing lifestyles.

Major market players included in this report are:

Neione

Ruby Love (PANTYPROP INC)

Proof

Knix Wear, Inc.

Rael

Saalt, LLC

Victoria’s Secret

FANNYPANTS

The Period Company

Thinx, Inc. (Kimberly-Clark)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Brief

Bikini

Boyshort

Hi-waist

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

