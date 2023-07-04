Action Figures Market Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in the Next Decade and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.
Global Action Figures Market is valued at approximately USD 7.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
An action figure is a poseable character model figure that is generally created of plastic and is based on characters from fictitious or historical movies, comic books, video games, or television shows. Factors such as the growing popularity of numerous cartoon programs and action films, the rising number of children under 15 years, coupled with the increasing number of strategic initiatives for the key market players are driving market demand across the globe. As per the United Nations Population Division (2022), approximately 2 billion children under the age of 15 were present in 2021, which is up from 0.87 billion in 1950.
In addition, increasing disposable income of the population is further acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the global market. According to The World Bank, in the United States, the GDP per capita was estimated to account for USD 50,066 in 2011. Also, it is constantly growing and reached USD 69, 287.5 by 2021. Likewise, The World Bank reported that, in Mexico, the GDP per capita was estimated to account for USD 8,774.5 in 2016. Also, it is constantly growing and reached USD 9,926.4 by the year 2021. Therefore, the high disposable income of the population is boosting the purchasing capacity of the population, which, in turn, augments the market growth at a considerable rate. Moreover, the rising introduction of innovative products, as well as the increasing availability of products on various e-commerce platforms are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high adoption of video games among children is challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The key regions considered for the Global Action Figures Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing trend of action toys among the population and the high demand for custom-made action toys. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, increasing disposable income levels, and a surge in sales of toys through e-commerce platforms in the market space.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hasbro
The LEGO Group
Playmates Toys Ltd.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
Mattel
Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.
Diamond Select Toys
Good Smile Company, Inc.
Spin Master
McFarlane Toys
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.
The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.
By Type:
Superheroes
Anime Characters
Movie Characters
Others
By End-user:
Up to 8 years
9 – 15 years
15 years & above
By Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
