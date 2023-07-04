New Taipei boy suffers 2nd degree burns from smartwatch explosion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A smartwatch worn by an elementary school student suddenly exploded on Friday (June 30), causing second-degree burns to the boy's arm, which may require skin graft surgery.

On Friday afternoon, a 10-year-old boy, who is a fifth grader and in New Taipei City's Tucheng District, was on his way to cram school when his smartwatch he was wearing on his right wrist spontaneously combusted for unknown reasons, reported SET News. Flames caused second-degree burns on his right arm and first-degree burns on the fingers of his left hand.

Staff at a store on the side of the road who witnessed the incident helped apply ointment to the boy's burns. When he got to the cram school, his teacher called 119 to report the injury and called for an ambulance.



Closeup of damaged smartwatch. (New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

The teacher rinsed the boy's burns with water. When paramedics arrived, they administered first aid and took him to Tuchen Hospital, where doctors said he may need skin graft surgery.

Chung Shih-ming (鍾世銘), captain of the Fifth Brigade of the New Taipei City Fire Department, was cited by SET News as saying that smartwatches bought online vary in quality. In order to avoid spontaneous ignition or explosions, Chung called on the public to buy certified and trusted brand-name products.

If people experience burns, Chung advised they follow the "wash, remove, soak, cover, and send (to hospital)" procedure. This helps cool the skin, reduce swelling, and prevent further injuries.

Chung said it is crucial to immediately seek emergency medical attention. In the event of flames on one's body, remember to "stop, drop, and roll" to put them out, said Chung.

Netizens on PTT and Disp BBS said the watch resembles the HeroWatch made in China for the Taiwanese company About Time Technologies Limited. In response, About Time issued a statement on Facebook, saying it is difficult to determine the manufacturer of the watch from the photos in the news, but they can confirm that they have not received any customer complaints since the incident occurred.

Brother Tim (Tim哥), a consumer electronics expert, was cited by FTV News as saying the explosion was likely caused by the battery core. He recommended people avoid purchasing smartwatches from unknown brands, look for smartwatches that have undergone certification in Taiwan, and to make sure to replace the battery at least once every three years.



Made in China HeroWatch. (PTT image)