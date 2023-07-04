Canadian lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to discuss relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (July 4) welcomed the arrival of a Canadian parliament delegation led by Conservative Party Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman.

The group includes fellow lawmakers Garnett Genuis, Kyle Seeback, Marilene Gill, Marie-Helene Gaudreau, Michael Cooper, Chandra Arya, and Michael Barrett, MOFA said in a statement. Over the course of six days, they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and senior Taiwanese officials and experts to exchange views on Taiwan-Canada relations and cross-strait security.

The delegation will also attend a banquet hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The members of the delegation belong to major political parties in Canada and are members of important committees in the House of Commons, such as the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, the Standing Committee on International Trade, the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs, and the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs. Amid escalating regional tensions stemming from China's unilateral actions, the visit of this Canadian parliamentary delegation demonstrates firm support for Taiwan, MOFA said.

“Taiwan and Canada are close partners sharing democratic values, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law,” MOFA said. Through this visit, the delegation will deepen their understanding of the current situation in Taiwan and the region, which will contribute to strengthening the Taiwan-Canada partnership in Canada’s parliament, it added.

This is the second time Canadian lawmakers have visited Taiwan in three months. In April, a 10-member delegation led by John McKay met with Tsai and other high-level government officials.

The Canadian parliament’s Special Committee on the Canada-People’s Republic of China Relationship published an interim report in March expressing concern about China’s aggression towards Taiwan. The report said ensuring Taiwan does not fall “is incumbent on all democracies.”

The committee listed 18 recommendations for the House of Commons, including having the government “offer and declare its clear and unwavering commitment that the future of Taiwan must only be the decision of the people of Taiwan,” encourage parliamentary delegations and diplomatic visits, support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations and international development efforts, and facilitate investment and trade between the two countries.