People from 28 countries vie for chance to spend night at Taiwan’s Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The campaign to invite foreign visitors to stay overnight at Taiwan’s Presidential Office building has garnered broad interest with nearly 100 people or groups from 28 countries registering.

Those signing up for a chance to spend a night in the historic building included online celebrities with over 10 million followers, scientific content producers, and renowned chefs, according to the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), the organizer of the event.

Applicants were required to submit a proposal indicating what drew them to Taiwan and the activities and experiences they would like to engage in if they are selected. Over 300 news outlets have reported on the topic since the event was launched in April, said GACC.

A panel of judges will pick 10 winners who will be announced in August. The guests are expected to be received by the Presidential Office in September.

In addition to spending overnight at the building, guests will also be treated to one of the ten experiences featuring Taiwan’s cultural, scenic, and gastronomic highlights. They include a hunter camp at the Chashan Tribe, battlefield art at the Matsu Biennial, and a cycling excursion along the coastline of Hualien.