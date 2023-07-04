Alexa
Military carries out Tian Ma drill in southern Taiwan

Soldiers fired TOW missiles at targets off Pingtung coast

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/04 10:46
Soldiers fire TOW missile during Tian Ma exercise. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military conducted its routine Tian Ma exercise at the Jialutung military base in Pingtung County on Monday (July 3).

The drill was led by the military’s Fourth Combat Zone and carried out by troops from the Army’s 542nd and 564th armored brigades and 269th and 234th mechanized infantry brigades, Hudadong Defense Command, and the Marine Corps' 99th anti-armor brigade, Military News Agency reported.

The exercise used targets in designated areas out at sea to simulate enemy forces. Soldiers fired TOW missiles mounted on Humvees and hit all the targets.

The Fourth Combat Zone emphasized that the military adheres to the principle of “preparing for battle, which could occur anywhere.” The live-fire exercises were meant to better train soldiers, while officers familiarized themselves with the procedures for ordering a missile firing.

They also examined operational mechanisms and weapon system performance to determine future training needs, meet operational needs, and bolster troop training.

Jialutung is considered a potential landing beach in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Last week, the Army’s Penghu Defense Command carried out its Chen Chiang live-fire drill at its base in Wude.

Troops fired 155mm howitzers and 105mm howitzers, as well as 50-caliber machine guns. Later, M60A3 tanks drove toward the beach to counter a simulated enemy landing.

The drill was aimed at showcasing the combat capabilities of the troops stationed in Penghu and was an opportunity for reserve military personnel to experience live artillery fire.
